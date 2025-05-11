Big week is coming. Potentially big day for Russia and Ukraine - Trump

Ukraine and Russia may start peace talks. This will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

US President Donald Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

"A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved when this endless bloodbath is hopefully over. It will be a completely new and much better world. I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that happens. In the meantime, the US wants to focus on rebuilding and trade. A BIG week is coming!" Trump wrote.

Also read: Putin expressed readiness to start peace talks without preconditions, - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Earlier, Putin rejected the Coalition of the Willing's proposal for a ceasefire from 12 May and suggested that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia should resume in Istanbul.