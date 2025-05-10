Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after complete ceasefire, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a full and unconditional ceasefire is established for at least 30 days.

He wrote about this on the social network X following the summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" held on May 10 in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports .

"At the end of the summit in Kyiv, we all spoke with Donald Trump. It was a good conversation, positive and concrete. I am grateful to President Trump. Our common view is that an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire is needed for at least 30 days. We propose that it should start on Monday, May 12. We are waiting for a response from Russia," the head of state wrote.

Zelenskyy added that this proposal has been in force since the talks in Saudi Arabia, when the United States first made it.

"When there is a ceasefire, there will be the best chance for diplomacy. Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format," the head of state added.

As a reminder, Axios cited sources as saying that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US President Donald Trump during today's conversation after the Coalition of the Willing meeting that he was ready for direct peace talks with Russia if a 30-day ceasefire is reached.

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on May 10

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, a meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing began in Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on May 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders spoke by phone with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump.

According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting on May 12.