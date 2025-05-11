Russia started this war and doesn’t want to end it, - Rinkēvičs on Putin’s reaction to ceasefire proposal

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs believes that Russia does not want to end the war, despite dictator Vladimir Putin's statement about the resumption of "negotiations."

He wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"The simple truth: Ukraine is ready for peace, Russia is not," Rinkēvičs emphasized.

He added that "Russia started this war and does not want to end it, so it is fully responsible for the ongoing bloodshed."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

In response to Putin's statement, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects Russia to confirm the May 12 ceasefire and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to meet.