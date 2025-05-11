Barro: Europe is ready to join talks between Ukraine and Russia, but first there must be ceasefire

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

The French minister made his comment on Radio France, Censor.NET report.

Barrot said that Europe wants to join the potential negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, but after the establishment of a ceasefire.

"The unanimous call by Europeans and Ukrainians, with the support of the Americans, for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on Monday has prompted Vladimir Putin to take a step in the right direction. This is good, and we are ready, starting next Thursday, to begin negotiations leading to a lasting peace in Ukraine," the French Foreign Minister said.

He emphasized that "negotiations under bombs" are impossible.

Read more: Comprehensive ceasefire will create necessary conditions for peace talks, - Erdogan in conversation with Putin

According to the French minister, if there is no ceasefire, we can expect that Europe and the United States will increase pressure on Putin by imposing additional sanctions.

"We have the opportunity to impose large-scale sanctions that will have a devastating impact on the Russian economy. The sanctions imposed by Europeans against the Russian economy over the past three years have already cost Vladimir Putin 400 billion euros, or three years of the military budget," Barro said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to resume direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul was "a first step, but not enough."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

In response to Putin's statement, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects Russia to confirm the May 12 ceasefire and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to meet.