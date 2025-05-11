Comprehensive ceasefire will create necessary conditions for peace talks, - Erdogan in conversation with Putin

In a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a window of opportunity for peace had opened and a comprehensive ceasefire would create the necessary conditions for peace talks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of the Turkish presidential administration on the social network X.

Thus, it is noted that Erdogan welcomed Putin's statement on the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul and confirmed that Turkey is ready to host negotiations that will lead to a long-term solution.

In addition, the Turkish president said that "a window of opportunity for peace has opened and a comprehensive ceasefire will create the necessary conditions for peace talks."

The parties also discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, as well as regional and global issues.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that Turkey was ready to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

In response to Putin's statement, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects Russia to confirm the May 12 ceasefire and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to meet.