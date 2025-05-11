Putin will stop only where he is stopped. Only possible line of demarcation is steady echelon defense of Ukrainian troops - Butusov

The ceasefire negotiations have been ongoing since 2014, and the Russian attack in 2022 occurred during the "comprehensive truce."

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, wrote about this on Facebook.

He is convinced that Putin will stop only where he is stopped.

"The only condition that will encourage Putin to negotiate is when the number of occupiers killed is much higher than those recruited for the war. The only line of demarcation that is possible is a stable echeloned defense of Ukrainian troops, which needs to be built.

The only advantage that Ukraine can have is not the quantity of equipment and people, but the quality of their use, organization and management. The only security guarantors who will protect Ukraine are Ukrainian soldiers," Butusov said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire. In turn, Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.