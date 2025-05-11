1 169 29
Putin wants to keep shooting - Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not ready for peace, but wants to continue the war.
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.
"It's simple. Ukraine and the democratic world demand a ceasefire, Putin wants to keep shooting," Lipavsky wrote.
Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire. In turn, Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.
