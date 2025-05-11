Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a visit to Moscow by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, had declared his readiness to start peace talks without preconditions.

Wang Yi's statement following Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow was quoted by the state news agency Xinhua, Censor.NET reports .

"President Putin praised China's objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis (as official Beijing calls Russia's war against Ukraine - ed.) and expressed readiness to start peace talks without preconditions, hoping to reach a fair and lasting peace agreement," the statement said.

Wang Yi's story also states that Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that "on the Ukrainian issue", China welcomes all efforts to achieve peace.

Earlier, Bloomberg wrote that Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hoped to see a "fair" peace deal on Ukraine. This will be the latest step in his attempts to improve relations with Europe amid the US trade embargo.

