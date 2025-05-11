Putin’s proposal for direct talks is first, but insufficient step - Macron

The proposal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to resume direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul is "a first step, but not enough".

This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Barron's, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

"An unconditional ceasefire does not precede negotiations. Putin is looking for a way out, but he wants to buy time," Macron told reporters in Przemysl, Poland, on his way home from Kyiv.

Read more: Monitoring of 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine will be carried out mainly by United States and partners from "Coalition of Willing" - Macron

The day before, Macron attended the summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" in the Ukrainian capital.

Earlier, Putin rejected the Coalition of the Willing's proposal for a truce starting May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul. Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.