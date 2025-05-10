Monitoring of 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine will be carried out mainly by United States and partners from "Coalition of Willing" - Macron

The ceasefire during the 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia will be monitored mainly by the United States, but all Europeans will participate.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference in Kyiv.

According to him, the United States has pledged to monitor compliance with the 30-day ceasefire. At the same time, all partners from the "Collation of the Willing" will also take part in this.

"The United States will be the main monitor, and all Europeans will participate... This issue will be prepared and coordinated by the Americans and the Europeans," Macron said.

He noted that the ceasefire would open the way for "immediate work and negotiations between the parties involved in the conflict to build a lasting and durable peace."

Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on May 10

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, a meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing began in Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on May 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders spoke by phone with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump.

According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting on May 12.