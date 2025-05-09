Xi Jinping calls on Putin for "fair" peace deal for first time - Bloomberg

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has said he hopes to see a "fair" peace agreement on Ukraine. This will be the latest step in his attempts to improve relations with Europe amid the US trade embargo.

Bloomberg writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

According to the newspaper, Xi Jinping told dictator Putin during a tea chat in Moscow on 8 May that China hoped for a "fair, lasting and binding peace deal that is accepted by all parties involved." This can be achieved through dialogue.

"While Xi didn’t elaborate on what a possible deal should look like, the comment appears to be the first time the Chinese leader has personally laid out principles for an agreement to end the Kremlin’s war," the publication states.

Read more: China is concerned about deepening cooperation between Russia and North Korea - Telegraph

China's leader's words echo a March statement by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who said all parties in the conflict want a "fair and durable peace deal that is binding and accepted by all."

China's leader's statement also come after Trump said it would be "natural" for him to ask China to help on a deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Xi’s remarks also come after Trump said it would be "natural" for him to ask China to help on a deal between Ukraine and Russia. In a social media post, the US leader called for a 30-day ceasefire to pave the way for talks, threatening to impose further sanctions if a truce is violated.

Read more: Russia and China sign agreement to deepen strategic partnership between countries