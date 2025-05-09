Russia and China sign agreement to deepen strategic partnership between countries

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping signed an agreement on Thursday, 8 May, to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

Speaking in the Kremlin after his talks with Xi, Putin said that Russian-Chinese relations are self-sufficient and that both countries will continue to increase the share of their national currencies used in mutual settlements.

As a reminder, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a joint statement outlining ways to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Read more: Putin and Xi on war in Ukraine: Both sides support peace, but accuse U.S. of "dual containment"