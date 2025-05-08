China and Russia claim root causes must be addressed to resolve "Ukraine crisis" – joint statement

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued a joint statement outlining their vision for resolving the Russia–Ukraine war.

The statement by Putin and Xi was quoted by Russian state media, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia and China believe that in order to achieve a lasting settlement of the Ukraine crisis, it is necessary to eliminate its root causes."

Putin and Xi also stated that they support all efforts aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine.

In the same statement, Russia and China called on countries to refrain from imposing sanctions or using forceful pressure against North Korea.

