China hopes that Ukraine and Russia will find solution to "root causes of crisis" and conclude peace agreement, - Foreign Minister Wang Yi

China hopes that Ukraine and Russia will reach a fair and long-term peace agreement acceptable to all parties as soon as possible.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro, Censor.NET reports citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry

At the meeting, Wang said that in the current turbulence in the world, the BRICS countries should take the initiative and act as a positive and constructive force, becoming a pillar of global peace and development.

"China supports all efforts to peacefully resolve the ‘Ukrainian crisis’ (as China refers to the war in Ukraine - Ed.) and hopes that the parties concerned will find a solution to the root causes of the crisis and reach a fair, long-term and binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties as soon as possible," Wang Yi said.

Read more: Future peace agreement in Ukraine should not serve interests of only one side - Wang Yi

On the Middle East issue, he said, the key priority is a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the elimination of the humanitarian catastrophe, followed by the implementation of the two-state plan and peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel.

Earlier, Wang Yi said that China would work with Russia to contribute to peace.