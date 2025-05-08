Putin and Xi on war in Ukraine: Both sides support peace, but accuse U.S. of "dual containment"

During a meeting in Moscow, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced support for a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

At the same time, in a joint statement, the two sides harshly criticized U.S. policy, accusing Washington of pursuing a "dual containment" strategy against both Russia and China.

"The parties support all efforts that contribute to achieving peace in Ukraine," the statement reads, while emphasizing that lasting peace requires "eliminating the root causes of the conflict."

Moscow and Beijing also condemned "the imposition of hostile approaches toward Russia and China on third countries," as well as the discrediting of their cooperation. Putin and Xi announced their intention to strengthen policy coordination against the United States and to deepen their partnership on the international stage.

