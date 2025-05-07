Failed peace deal could prompt Putin to come back for more - von der Leyen

The future peace agreement should be based on Ukraine's conditions for a ceasefire, otherwise dictator Vladimir Putin will try to attack again.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

As noted, von der Leyen made the statement at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, "The role of the EU in establishing a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine."

"The way the war ends will shape our continent for future generations," she said.

The President of the European Commission also emphasized that Putin could launch new attacks if Ukraine does not receive a peace deal on its own terms.

"A failed deal could encourage Putin to come back for more," von der Leyen said.

Read more: European Commission: Date and place of meeting between von der Leyen and Trump have not yet been determined. Talks will take place after proposals are agreed upon

She added that Russia conducts negotiations with bombing and intimidation, and "hides its promises under the ruins." To help Ukraine negotiate on its own terms, the European Commissioner believes that the EU should support Ukraine's defense industry by signing procurement agreements, stopping all Russian gas imports, and continuing to push forward Ukraine's EU accession process.

"In our history, peace and European integration have always gone hand in hand. So let's bring Ukraine into our union. Let's walk the path of peace together," von der Leyen said.