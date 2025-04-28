European Commission: Date and place of meeting between von der Leyen and Trump have not yet been determined. Talks will take place after proposals are agreed upon

The date and place of the upcoming meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump have not yet been determined.

This was reported by the chief spokesperson for the European Commission, Paula Piño, Censor.NET reports with reference to theEP.

"At the moment, there is no date for such a meeting. Interest has been expressed, and the right time for this will be when the package agreed upon at the level of the two presidents is ready," she said.

As for the content of the package, Pinho explained that there are a number of issues on the agenda, including tariffs, and discussions are underway.

"We are thinking, in particular, about tariffs, and you know that discussions are ongoing. So when the right time comes to discuss and reach agreements at the level of the two presidents, at the highest level between the United States and the European Union, then it will be a good time to meet," Pinho said.

Earlier it was reported that von der Leyen wanted to have a conversation with US President Donald Trump at the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26, 2025.