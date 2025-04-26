Von der Leyen after meeting with Zelenskyy: Ukraine can count on European support at negotiating table

On Saturday, April 26, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Rome. Following the meeting, von der Leyen said that Europe would always support Ukraine in its pursuit of peace, in particular in the negotiation process "to achieve a just and lasting peace."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EC President's post on the social network X.

"Dear President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Europe will always support Ukraine in its quest for peace. You can count on our support at the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace," she said.

Von der Leyen also added that they discussed "the steps Ukraine is taking to earn its place in our (European - ed.) family of nations."

According to Suspilne, Zelenskyy 's meeting with von der Leyen lasted about half an hour and took place behind closed doors in a one-on-one format. The topics of conversation included European integration, negotiations on EU accession, the security situation, and the continuation of the sanctions policy.

Earlier it was reported that Zelenskyy and Trump had a meeting and agreed to hold further talks after saying goodbye to the Pope. Later, Zelenskyy said that he had a good meeting with Trump, which could become historic. He also hopes for a result regarding the things that were said at the meeting.

In addition, today, on April 26, 2025, after the farewell ceremony with Pope Francis, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.