The United States can no longer be the sole guarantor of European security.

This was stated during a briefing in Pennsylvania by Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth, Censor.NET reports.

"The time of the United States as the sole guarantor of European security is over. This has been long overdue. Europe needs to increase its military strength and strengthen NATO," said the head of the US Defense Department.

Hegseth noted that modern threats require a different approach to collective security. He called on European NATO allies to increase defense spending.

In this context, he mentioned that Poland has pledged to spend 5% of its GDP on defense, which, according to Haggett, is an example for other NATO countries. The Pentagon chief noted that 2% is not enough, given the threats that a country may face.

Hughes also reminded that the United States has already transferred the leadership of the contact group on Ukraine's defense to the United Kingdom and Germany. He said that this decision symbolizes a shift to greater partner involvement in defense matters.