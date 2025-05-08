China is concerned about deepening cooperation between Russia and North Korea - Telegraph

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and dictator Vladimir Putin will hold talks on "further development of Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation."

At the same time, they will also try to reach an agreement on controversial issues.

Xi Jinping is likely to express his concern about Russia's deepening ties with North Korea, the article says.

"North Korea has long been considered China's "younger brother," so siding with Moscow would be a blow to Beijing both politically and militarily. China is concerned about the non-transparent nature of military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK because it will ultimately help the North Koreans modernize their armed forces and allow them to do all sorts of things," said Matthew Sussex, an expert on Russia and China's strategic policy.

The publication recalled that last year, Russia and the DPRK signed a defense agreement, after which North Korean troops took part in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

