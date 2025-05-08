US in UN Security Council: Russia cynically violates sanctions regime against North Korea

Acting US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dorothy Shea openly criticized Russia, which receives weapons from North Korea, in violation of sanctions approved by the UN Security Council.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrinform reports.

She noted that a year ago , Russia vetoed the extension of the mandate of the group of experts to monitor the implementation of sanctions against the DPRK. This happened with China's tacit support and deprived all UN member states of important, objective information.

Nevertheless, independent and reputable experts from organizations such as the Open Source Center continue to investigate and provide information on violations of resolutions against the DPRK.She thanked these organizations for "systematically examining hundreds of satellite images and creating innovative three-dimensional models of ships, containers, and munitions to count the billions of dollars worth of artillery shells, missiles, and other munitions that Russia continues to import from the DPRK in violation of Security Council sanctions."

In addition, North Korea continues to brazenly violate Security Council resolutions by exporting coal and iron ore to China, she added.

"Russia is cynically obstructing the Security Council 's work on the implementation of sanctions against the DPRK, trying to avoid accusations of its own violations," the diplomat emphasized.

Read also on Censor.NET: DPRK supplies Russia not only with military but also with cheap labor - WSJ

According to her, the Security Council should consider these blatant violations of the resolutions, despite the opposition of Russia and China.

She said that since September 2023, North Korea has transferred more than 24,000 containers of ammunition and more than 100 ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine.

She emphasized that these deliveries are a gross violation of UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit the receipt or provision of arms, military assistance and related materials by the DPRK.

"The DPRK and Russia are grossly violating these resolutions in both directions," the acting permanent representative said.

Read also on Censor.NET: DPRK is responsible for Russia's war against Ukraine, - US State Department

She emphasized that all resolutions on the DPRK remain in force, despite Russia's and China's attempts to block the resumption of the work of the monitoring group of experts.

According to her, the United States is ready to add specific vessels to the sanctions list that are involved in violating sanctions against the DPRK.

It is noted that the United States has resorted to outright criticism of Russia for the first time in several months after the change of course of the administration of President Donald Trump. The last, rather mild, criticism of Moscow in the Security Council by the United States was voiced on February 28, when former Deputy Permanent Representative Robert Wood accused it of creating humanitarian crises, in particular in Ukraine.

Read more on Censor.NET: Russia is not interested in peace, and North Korea's participation in the war is a desperate search for help, - European Commission