US will make deal with China. Beijing is going through "very difficult times" right now - Trump

US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that a trade agreement with China will be reached that will include the management of intellectual property rights. According to him, a "fair deal" should address this issue.

He said this during a meeting with the leadership of his administration at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

Trump said that the duties imposed by his administration stimulate investment in the United States, while China "is in a very bad position right now."

"I know that China is going through a very difficult time right now," he told his ministers.

"I've seen some of the reports and I don't want that to happen to China, I was really upset when I heard about it," he added.

Trump noted that he has "great" respect for Chinese President Xi Jinping and that the two countries are in talks. He hopes for a fair trade deal with China.

The American president also claims that "factories are closing all over China because we don't buy their products."

"We don't want their products if they're not honest with us. This applies to intellectual property and other things," he said.

According to media reports, the U.S. economy has suffered its worst performance in three years. At the same time, Trump claims that his tariffs are not to blame and boasts that he has attracted $8 trillion in investments to the United States.

