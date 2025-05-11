Turkey is ready to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Turkish presidential administration.

As noted, the parties discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and France, regional and global issues, including Russia's war against Ukraine.

Thus, President Erdogan said that a "historic turning point" had been reached on the path to ending the war between Ukraine and Russia and that this opportunity should be seized.

"Turkey is ready to do everything possible, including negotiations, to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace," the statement said.

Erdogan also emphasized the importance of cooperation with France in the process of restoring Ukraine and starting peace talks.

Read more: Putin expresses readiness to start peace talks without preconditions - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

In response to Putin's statement, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects Russia to confirm the May 12 ceasefire and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to meet.