Russia may be represented at the talks in Turkey by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov.

This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to a former high-ranking Kremlin official who wished to remain anonymous, Censor.NET reports.

"A senior former Kremlin official, who wished to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the topic, said that Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov," the newspaper writes.

As a reminder, the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Russian delegation would be in Istanbul on Thursday, 15 May, waiting for the Ukrainian delegation. However, he did not announce the composition of the Russian delegation.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the "Coalition of the Willing" proposal for a ceasefire starting May 12 and instead suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine and Russia could begin peace negotiations — and that the day would be a significant one for both countries.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to help ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, Trump called on Ukraine to accept the proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Shortly afterward, Zelenskyy issued a statement on a ceasefire and talks with Russia.

