There is currently no confirmation that Trump will travel to Turkey – Zelenskyy

As of now, there is no official confirmation that U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to Turkey on Thursday, May 15.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the statement during a briefing, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Look, I have no information confirming that Trump will fly to Turkey. I don’t think I know much more than you do. There are certain signals, but for now, we have no confirmation that he will be there," the president said.

Zelenskyy also added that, as of now, he does not know whether any documents will be signed during the meeting in Turkey.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the "Coalition of the Willing" proposal for a ceasefire starting May 12 and instead suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine and Russia could begin peace negotiations — and that the day would be a significant one for both countries.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to help ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, Trump called on Ukraine to accept the proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Shortly afterward, Zelenskyy issued a statement on a ceasefire and talks with Russia.

