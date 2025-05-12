Trump: Ukraine should agree immediately to talks with Russia in Turkey

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should agree to Russia's proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

The American leader wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

Trump noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "does not want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday(15 May - ed.) in Turkey to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH".

"Ukraine should agree to this IMMEDIATELY. At least, they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if not, European leaders and the U.S. will know where everything stands and can proceed accordingly! I am starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who is too busy celebrating the Victory of World War II, which could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States of America. HAVE THE MEETING NOW!!!" the White House chief wrote.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a full ceasefire.

In his turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the Coalition of the Willing's proposal for a ceasefire from 12 May and suggested that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia should resume in Istanbul.

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On 11 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he stressed that his country was ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Read more: Putin rejected proposal for ceasefire from 12 May and proposed resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: "Without any preconditions"