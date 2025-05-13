Europe decides to postpone sanctions against Kremlin - Bloomberg

European leaders are ready to wait until after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's possible meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkey before insisting that the United States impose new sanctions on Moscow.

It is noted that the change in intentions to impose sanctions against Russia was prompted by conversations with the American side, which made it clear to them that the White House did not want to prevent the possibility of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul before increasing pressure on Putin.

"If Putin declines the meeting with Zelenskiy or Russia doesn’t agree to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire on Thursday, European leaders will urge President Donald Trump to follow through with his threat to sanction Moscow," unnamed sources who requested anonymity told Bloomberg.

It is also noted that during conversations with the United States on Monday, 12 May, the American side was "unclear" about its readiness to increase pressure on the Kremlin if Russian attacks on Ukraine continue this week.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the "Coalition of the Willing" proposal for a ceasefire starting May 12 and instead suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine and Russia could begin peace negotiations — and that the day would be a significant one for both countries.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to help ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, Trump called on Ukraine to accept the proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Shortly afterward, Zelenskyy issued a statement on a ceasefire and talks with Russia.

After that, Trump expressed hope that Russia would agree to a 30-day ceasefire in the war against Ukraine and was considering a visit to Turkey, where the two countries could hold direct talks to end the war.