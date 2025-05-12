Trump considers visit to Istanbul for Russia–Ukraine talks

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he is considering a visit to Istanbul on May 15, where direct talks may take place between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He made the statement during a press conference at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

"I think the two leaders will be there (Zelenskyy and Putin in Turkey on Thursday). I thought about flying in. I don’t know where I’ll be on Thursday — I have so many meetings… But I did think about going, it’s a possibility," Trump said on Monday, May 12.

The U.S. President added that he would fly to Istanbul if he "feels it would be useful."

"They couldn’t agree on a meeting because one was talking about a ceasefire, the other was also talking about a ceasefire — [it] just went back and forth. I said: ‘Look, at this point, we need to stop that. Just go meet.’ The meeting was scheduled. Go meet on Thursday," Trump explained.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the "Coalition of the Willing" proposal for a ceasefire starting May 12 and instead suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine and Russia could begin peace negotiations — and that the day would be a significant one for both countries.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to help ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, Trump called on Ukraine to accept the proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Shortly afterward, Zelenskyy issued a statement on a ceasefire and talks with Russia.

Trump then expressed hope that Russia would agree to a 30-day ceasefire in its war against Ukraine.