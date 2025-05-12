Trump believes Russia will agree to 30-day ceasefire

U.S. leader Donald Trump believes that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire in its war against Ukraine.

He made the statement during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

Trump said he might travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin could be held on May 15.

"I think that opportunity will arise if I believe something could happen — that it would be important for the deal. Russia must agree to this ceasefire," he said.

According to him, the U.S. administration is "working very hard to see whether it can help bring an end to the bloodshed."

Trump also stated that he has a "feeling they (in Russia -ed) will agree" to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire — something the Kremlin has previously rejected.

Read more: Russians ignore proposal of full and lasting ceasefire from May 12 - Sybiha

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the "Coalition of the Willing" proposal for a ceasefire starting May 12 and instead suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine and Russia could begin peace negotiations — and that the day would be a significant one for both countries.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to help ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, Trump called on Ukraine to accept the proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Shortly afterward, Zelenskyy issued a statement on a ceasefire and talks with Russia.

Read more: Putin’s response to ceasefire proposal is swarm of 100 drones on Ukraine - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys