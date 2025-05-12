Russians ignore proposal of full and lasting ceasefire from May 12 - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha took part in an online ministerial meeting in London with his colleagues from the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, France and the EU, during which, among other things, he spoke about the real situation on the front line.

Sybiha reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I am grateful to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy for inviting me to participate online in today's London meeting in our regular and effective format, together with our allies Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the EU and France," he said in a statement.

He noted that the key topics of today's meeting were peace efforts and joint work with the United States. The parties agreed on strategies for this week's actions, "which will be crucial for peace and responsibility."



The Minister also shared the most up-to-date information on the real situation on the frontline, which he received directly from Commander-in-Chief Syryskyi before the meeting.

Read more: First, weapons must be silenced, and then negotiations can begin - Merz

"The Russians are ignoring the proposal of a full and lasting ceasefire from May 12. They continue to attack Ukrainian positions along the entire front line.



Moscow is losing another opportunity to put an end to the killings. This once again demonstrates that Russia's only goal is to continue the war," he emphasized.



According to Sybiha, Ukraine, in turn, is making every effort to end the war and give diplomacy a chance. He emphasized that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even expressed readiness for a personal meeting with Putin on Thursday, but there has been no response so far.



"We discussed with our allies decisive steps, including sanctions against the banking sector, the Russian central bank, and the Russian energy sector, which can be implemented simultaneously with new defense assistance packages for Ukraine. Putin must understand the consequences of abandoning peace efforts and continuing the war," the minister added.

Read more: China supports 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia: all efforts should be aimed at achieving peace, - Chinese Foreign Ministry

The parties also coordinated further steps, contacts and efforts this week and beyond.

"I am grateful to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and the European Union for their unwavering support and tireless efforts to achieve a just peace," the Foreign Minister concluded.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.