First, weapons must fall silent first, only then can negotiations begin - Merz

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz hopes that Moscow will agree to a 30-day ceasefire, which will make real negotiations possible.

According to Censor.NET, Merz wrote about this in the social network X.

Thus, he noted that yesterday, May 10, in Kyiv, "we and our partners called for a 30-day ceasefire to create space for negotiations. Ukraine agreed to this without any ifs or buts".

At the same time, Merz emphasized that Russia's signals of readiness for negotiations are a good sign, but it is by no means enough.

"We expect Moscow to agree to a ceasefire now, which will make real negotiations possible. First, weapons must be silenced, and then negotiations can begin," he added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

In response to Putin's statement, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects Russia to confirm the May 12 ceasefire and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to meet.