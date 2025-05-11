In his first Sunday address, Pope Leo XIV called for swift and genuine peace in Ukraine

In his first Sunday address, Pope Leo XIV, among other things, mentioned the war in Ukraine and called for a real, just and lasting peace as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vatican News.

"I carry the suffering of any Ukrainian people in my heart. Let everything be done to achieve a true, just and lasting peace as soon as possible. May all prisoners be released and children returned to their families," he said.

In addition, Pope Leo XIV recalled the events in the Gaza Strip, calling for an immediate ceasefire, the speedy delivery of humanitarian aid to the population and the release of all hostages.

He also recalled the Second World War, which claimed the lives of 60 million people, and against the backdrop of modern wars, he appealed to world leaders with a call: "Never more war!"

On the evening of May 8, the Cardinals of the Catholic Church were able to elect a new Pope for the third time. It was the American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost (Leo XIV).

Before that, he served in Peru and headed the Vatican's episcopal office. He is the first American to serve as pontiff in the 2000-year history of the Catholic Church.