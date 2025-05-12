China supports 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia: all efforts should be aimed at achieving peace, - Chinese Foreign Ministry

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated that it supports all efforts to politically resolve the "Ukrainian crisis", including the 30-day ceasefire proposed by Ukraine, Europe and the United States.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, commenting on the initiative of Ukraine and partner countries of 10 May.

"China's position on the "Ukrainian crisis" is consistent and clear. We believe that all efforts should be aimed at achieving peace," the spokesman said.

He noted that Beijing hopes that the parties to the conflict will be able to continue dialogue and negotiations to reach a just, lasting and binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties and eventually reach a political settlement of the "crisis".

"We have always believed and continue to insist that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the ‘crisis’," the spokesman said.

In addition, he commented on US President Donald Trump's words about the need for more active participation of major powers, including Turkey and China, to end the Russian-Ukrainian war: "China is ready, taking into account the wishes of the parties concerned, to cooperate with the international community and continue to play a constructive role in resolving the ‘crisis’ and achieving long-term peace."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a full ceasefire.

In his turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the Coalition of the Willing's proposal for a ceasefire from 12 May and suggested that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia should resume in Istanbul.

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On 11 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he stressed that his country was ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept the offer to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Zelenskyy's statement on the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia followed.