Putin’s response to ceasefire proposal is swarm of 100 drones over Ukraine - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys is convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is stalling to avoid a real path to peace.

According to Censor.NET, Budris wrote about this in the social network X.

"Putin's response to another ceasefire proposal: a swarm of 100 drones covering Ukraine at night. Putin is playing his usual game - using terror as leverage and stalling for time to avoid a real path to peace," he said.

Budrys emphasized that it is a farce to talk about peace while Russian bombs continue to fall on Ukrainian civilians.

"The rules are clear: an unconditional ceasefire from Monday or new, tougher sanctions," he added.

Read more: Putin wants to keep shooting - Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky

According to the Lithuanian minister, the fact that Putin rushed to hold a press conference less than 24 hours after European leaders, backed by the United States, demanded an unconditional ceasefire "speaks volumes."

"This approach is working and we must stick to it. Now we have to implement the above. If the Russian weapons are not silenced by Monday, a new round of sanctions should be imposed - without hesitation," Budris emphasized.

Read more: Putin expresses readiness to start peace talks without preconditions - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Earlier, the Air Force reported that on the night of May 11, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

In response to Putin's statement, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects Russia to confirm the May 12 ceasefire and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to meet.