Meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey is extremely important, "good things" can happen, - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the likely meeting between Ukraine and Russia on May 15 in Turkey is "very important" and its results could be positive.

He told journalists about this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

In his opinion, there may be "positive results" from the meeting between Ukraine and Russia.

"The meeting between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday is extremely important. I insisted that this meeting take place. I think good things can come out of it. It is a bloody battle to stop the terrible bloodshed. Soldiers are dying on the battlefield every day. They are not American soldiers, they are from Russia and Ukraine, but they are people too," he emphasized.

Trump added that his visit to the Middle East this week "will be historic."

Read more: Putin has outlined position on talks with Ukraine. Ultimatum-style rhetoric is unacceptable to Moscow – Peskov

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.