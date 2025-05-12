Putin has outlined position on talks with Ukraine. Ultimatum-style rhetoric is unacceptable to Moscow – Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has clearly and unequivocally outlined Russia’s position on resuming negotiations with Ukraine — without any preconditions.

This was stated by Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, as reported by Censor.NET.

Peskov also claims that Putin’s approach has allegedly been supported by the leaders of several countries, including former U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We are committed to a serious search for a path toward settlement," Peskov added.

"Ultimatum-style rhetoric is unacceptable to Moscow. It is impossible to speak to Russia in such terms," he insisted.

Earlier, the German government stated that Putin must respond to the ceasefire proposal by the end of the day — or face sanctions.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the "Coalition of the Willing" proposal for a ceasefire starting May 12 and instead suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine and Russia could begin peace negotiations — and that the day would be a significant one for both countries.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to help ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, Trump called on Ukraine to accept the proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Shortly afterward, Zelenskyy issued a statement on a ceasefire and talks with Russia.

