Barrot calls on Putin to come to Istanbul for talks with Zelenskyy - Le Figaro

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in a peace meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.

He said this in a commentary for Le Figaro, Censor.NET reports.

Barrot stressed that Europe spoke with one voice in support of a 30-day unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, which was also supported by the United States. In response to this initiative, President Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to go to Istanbul personally.

"Now we are calling on Vladimir Putin to agree to this as well," the minister said.

He emphasised that a ceasefire is a prerequisite for any meaningful negotiations: "It is impossible to conduct calm negotiations under bombs and drone strikes."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a full ceasefire.

In his turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the Coalition of the Willing's proposal for a ceasefire from 12 May and suggested that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia should resume in Istanbul.

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

In response to Putin's statement, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expected Russia to confirm the 12 May ceasefire and stressed that Ukraine was ready to meet.

