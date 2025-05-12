German government insists that Russia must agree to 30-day unconditional ceasefire before peace talks can begin

First, Russia must stop attacking Ukraine, and then peace talks with the Russian Federation can be held.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, this was stated by the head of the Federal Chancellery, Thorsten Frei.

He stressed that Russia must first stop its attacks on Ukraine. In addition, he called for new sanctions against the Russian Federation, if necessary:

"First, we need a ceasefire and a clear commitment to it. Now we see a new European determination in Kyiv. And this determination must also be reflected in action."

"The fact that the sequence should be: first a ceasefire and then negotiations is what common sense really dictates," Frei said. According to the German official, Putin has not adhered to the three-day ceasefire he declared, and the rocket attacks have even intensified.

"So now we need a reliable sign that there is a real desire not only to hold such talks, but also to make them successful," the politician added.

Read more: World expects Russia to make unequivocal decision on immediate and unconditional ceasefire - Tusk