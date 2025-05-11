World expects Russia to make unequivocal decision on immediate and unconditional ceasefire - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has commented on Russia's proposal to start peace talks on May 15, emphasizing that the world is waiting for an unequivocal decision on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

Tusk wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"In response to our appeal, the Russians proposed to start peace talks on May 15. However, the world is waiting for an unequivocal decision on an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine is ready. There will be no more casualties," the statement said.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

In response to Putin's statement, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects Russia to confirm the May 12 ceasefire and emphasized that Ukraine is ready to meet.