This is a good sign that the Russians are finally thinking about ending the war.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Everyone in the world has been expecting this for a long time. And the very first step in the real end of any war is a ceasefire.

There is no point in continuing the killing even for a day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire - full, lasting and reliable - starting tomorrow, 12 May, and Ukraine is ready to meet," he stressed.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a full ceasefire. For his part, Putin rejected the proposal of the Coalition of the Willing to hold a truce from 12 May and suggested that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia should resume in Istanbul. Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.