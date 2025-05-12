Putin has to respond to ceasefire proposal by end of day, otherwise there will be sanctions - German government

German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius warned that dictator Putin must respond to the ceasefire proposal in Ukraine by the end of the day. If he does not, new sanctions will be imposed on Russia.

This is reported by The Guardian, Censor.NET informs.

Russia has to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of Monday, otherwise it will face new sanctions, the article says.

According to the spokesman, "the clock is ticking".

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a full ceasefire.

In his turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the Coalition of the Willing's proposal for a ceasefire from 12 May and suggested that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia should resume in Istanbul.

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On 11 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he stressed that his country was ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept the offer to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Zelenskyy's statement on the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia followed.