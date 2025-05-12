Ukraine ready for direct talks with Putin – Zelenskyy speaks with Erdoğan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss key aspects of a possible meeting in Istanbul that could contribute to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy thanked Turkey for its support and readiness to promote diplomacy at the highest level.

"We share a common understanding of the need for a ceasefire. It is also essential that our partners ensure monitoring of the ceasefire. We are ready for direct talks with Putin. And it is very important that all of us in Europe are working together to provide long-term security guarantees. We will remain in constant contact with the United States," the president emphasized.

The two sides agreed to continue joint efforts in pursuit of peace.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the "Coalition of the Willing" proposal for a ceasefire starting May 12 and instead suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine and Russia could begin peace negotiations — and that the day would be a significant one for both countries.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to help ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, Trump called on Ukraine to accept the proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Shortly afterward, Zelenskyy issued a statement on a ceasefire and talks with Russia.

Trump then expressed hope that Russia would agree to a 30-day ceasefire in its war against Ukraine.