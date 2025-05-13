The Russian delegation will be in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15, waiting for the Ukrainian side.

This was stated by the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by Russian propaganda agencies, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian delegation will be in Istanbul on Thursday and will wait for the Ukrainian side," he said.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesperson did not disclose the composition of the Russian delegation.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the "Coalition of the Willing" proposal for a ceasefire starting May 12 and instead suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine and Russia could begin peace negotiations — and that the day would be a significant one for both countries.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to help ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, Trump called on Ukraine to accept the proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Shortly afterward, Zelenskyy issued a statement on a ceasefire and talks with Russia.

