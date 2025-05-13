Rubio and others to attend Ukraine-Russia talks in Turkey, - Trump

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and "others" will attend the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.

US President Donald Trump said this during a speech in Riyadh, Censor.NET reports.

Trump said he expects "good results" from possible talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.

"It is very important that the talks will take place in Turkey this week... And they can yield very good results. Our people will go there. Marco(US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - ed.) will go there. Others will also go, and we'll see if we can get it done," the White House chief said.

Earlier it was reported that Donald Trump's special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff will travel to Istanbul this week to participate in possible talks between Ukraine and Russia.

It was also reported earlier that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Turkey on May 14-16. The meeting will focus on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.