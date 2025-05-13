Putin’s readiness for ceasefire would open door to discussing all other elements of ending war – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his expectations from a possible meeting with dictator Putin.

He said this during a briefing.

"In any case, I focus on the result. Result number one is an unconditional ceasefire. An unconditional ceasefire — based on the experience of all these days and months — cannot be ensured by anyone on the Russian side except Putin. The signal from Russia was about direct negotiations.

The United States expressed support for direct negotiations at the leadership level. I support this proposal. Why? Because Ukraine is constructive and supports any path toward ending the war," the president explained.

"If today Putin says: "I don't want direct negotiations," there could be a billion reasons. Back then he wanted them, then he realized I was ready — and now he doesn’t want to. But if he makes a move and says he is ready for a ceasefire, that would open the door to discussing all other elements of ending the war. Then, working groups could meet and act with the political will of the leader or leaders — and that makes it clear some outcome will follow. There would be a path forward. If he’s simply afraid of meeting me face-to-face.

I believe that in any dialogue we must go straight to the core. Neither side will be fully satisfied with the process. Which means we can achieve a result — and that’s far more important than any emotions. The result is ending the war. Step one is a ceasefire. Everyone supports this unconditionally — so let’s do it. I’ll be in Turkey, Erdoğan will be there, and everyone is ready to meet with the Russian leader," Zelenskyy concluded.

