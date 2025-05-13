Russia continues to prepare for talks in Istanbul, - Peskov. VIDEO

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is preparing for talks in Istanbul.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"Russia continues to prepare for the talks to be held in Istanbul on Thursday, while the Kremlin is not going to comment on anything else," he said.

The Kremlin will announce who will represent Russia in talks with Ukraine as soon as Putin deems it necessary, Peskov added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a full ceasefire.

In his turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the Coalition of the Willing's proposal for a ceasefire from 12 May and suggested that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia should resume in Istanbul.

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On 11 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he stressed that his country was ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept the offer to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Zelenskyy's statement on the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia followed.

