Negotiations cannot take place during three-day ceasefire, - Italian Foreign Minister Tajani

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that peace talks cannot take place during a ceasefire that will last only three days.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Agenzia Nova.

The minister noted that the prospect that Putin and Zelenskyy are ready to meet is "a decisive step forward that should be supported in every way."

"But the negotiations are being conducted with a ceasefire that cannot last only three days. We need a real truce. If this (ceasefire - Ed.) is confirmed, it will be the first step towards negotiations and the goal we have been working towards for months - a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and Europe," Tayani explained.

Earlier, German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius warned that dictator Putin must respond to the ceasefire proposal in Ukraine by the end of the day. If he does not, new sanctions will be imposed on Russia.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasizes that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.