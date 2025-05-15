Ukraine–Russia talks in Istanbul to take place on 16 May – Russian media

The talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul have been postponed to 16 May.

This was reported by Russian media, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

"Talks between Russia and Ukraine will begin in Istanbul on 16 May," Russian outlets wrote.

Talks in Turkey

It is currently confirmed that Putin will not attend the meeting in Turkey.

President Zelenskyy has arrived in Ankara.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for negotiations with Ukraine.

It is also confirmed that the Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It was later reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for negotiations with the Russian side.

