Putin will not be at talks in Turkey - Peskov
The Kremlin says Vladimir Putin will not attend the talks in Turkey.
This was stated by spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.
He denied that there was a chance that the dictator would be present.
Earlier, Trump suggested that he could attend the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey on May 16.
