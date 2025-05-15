ENG
Putin will not be at talks in Turkey - Peskov

Will Putin be at talks in Turkey?

The Kremlin says Vladimir Putin will not attend the talks in Turkey.

This was stated by spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

He denied that there was a chance that the dictator would be present.

Earlier, Trump suggested that he could attend the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey on May 16.

