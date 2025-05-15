6 042 61
I could attend talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey on 16 May -Trump
US President Donald Trump suggested that he сould attend the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey on 16 May.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.
"If it's appropriate, I would go to Turkey on Friday for the talks between Ukraine and Russia," he was quoted as saying.
Earlier, the media reported that Trump would not go to Turkey.
